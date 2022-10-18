Shri Ram Nene Shares Heartfelt Note For Wife Madhuri Dixit On Anniversary; Says, “My Heart, Soul And Life”

Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, took to Instagram on Monday to share a post commemorating their 23rd wedding anniversary. With a throwback photo, he wrote a heartfelt message for his wife. He referred to her as “my soul and my life,” and fans wished the couple well as they celebrated twenty-three years of marriage.

In the photo shared by him, Shriram was dressed in an off-white kurta, while Madhuri was dressed in a green silk saree with golden borders. She is seen wearing coordinating bangles and a mangal sutra around her neck. Throughout the photograph, they both smiled broadly. Madhuri is also seen clutching her husband’s hand. Shriram held her hand as they posed for the camera.

Shriram captioned a photo of himself and his actor-wife, “Love is made up of a single soul infesting two bodies.” -Aristotle. Happy 23rd Anniversary to my lovely wife, who is also my heart, soul, and life! Every year, my love for you grows as we continue on this wonderful journey called life. I am so thankful for you and the life we have created together. Many more years of love, happiness, and adventures await you. I adore you, sweetheart!

In this post of his, American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple!”. “Love you both” (heart emoji). One of their fans commented, “Best couple as ever and 24-carat smile.” Another fan wrote, “Wishing you many more happy anniversaries.” Another fan commented, “You both are so lovely.”

Madhuri married Shriram on October 17, 1999. It was a traditional Southern California ceremony. Arin, the couple’s first child, was born in 2003. Ryan followed in 2005. She spent some time in the United States as a housewife. She has appeared in several films, including Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Mrityudand, Dil To Paagal Hai, and Devdas. After taking a break from acting, she returned in 2007 with Aaja Nachle.