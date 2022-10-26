Shriya Saran Kisses Her Husband On Camera; Netizens Troll, “Why Do They Have To Kiss In Public Every Time”

Actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing dating contributions over time. We have seen and loved the actress in different languages. She has built a strong fan base for herself. Over time we have seen the actress out and about in the city. Her pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media.

She has been clicked many times with her husband Andrei Koscheev. They were seen kissing each other publicly. Again Shriya and her husband were clicked around the city as they attended a Diwali party. They were seen kissing. Indeed they both looked very cute but few people find them too cheap and vulgar. The couple kissed each other in public now and then.

Netizens commented, “Ghar mein choomo jakr,” “South k log k sanskar,” “Inko jahan dekho kiss karte milte hain,” “Isko Mai jb bhi dekhti hun kiss krte nazar aata h,” “Ye dono sb video mai kissi krte rehte hai hadd hai yr,” “Duniya ko dikhava ghar mein nehi karte kya?” “Ajeeb hai miyan biwi ho ghr me hi romance krlo kya tharak hai camera k samne,” “Bhai diwali hai logo ko badhai do sala bus jab dekho mukh manjan karte ho” etc.

As we see these comments, many people are pointing out why they have to kiss in public every time. It’s a private moment. They said that you can do it at home. Many people have commented on the values coming from the South industry for Shriya Saran.