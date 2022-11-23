Shriya Saran Responds To Trolls Criticising Her For Kissing Andrei Koscheev In Public; Check Out!

Actor Shriya Saran was seen in the released film Drishyam 2. She attended the film’s screening with her husband Andrei Koscheev. At the event, they shared a kiss. But they were criticized by several. Shriya has responded to those people who wrote it is the work of ‘trolls’ and her job is ‘to avoid them.’ The actor revealed that Andrei ‘thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment.’

Shriya, for the event, wore a red saree. She wore gold earrings. On the other hand, Andrei wore a sky-blue suit. A paparazzo account posted a video of them kissing on Instagram. Social media users commented, “They kiss every time in front of the camera, kiss at home,” “Why do they have to kiss in public every time?”

Shriya has opened up about the trolls. She said, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)! I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do.”

Shriya also said that Andrei loved her films Drishyam 2, RRR, and Gamanam (2021). She said, “He really loved it but he told me that he needs to watch it again to understand it properly. The other day, we were talking about it at two o’clock in the morning, which was really interesting. The film is like that because there’s so much going and by the end of it, you’re trying to figure out what happened.”