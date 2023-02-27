‘Shut Up And Move On’: Asim Riaz Trolled For Saying ‘Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 Win Was Planned’!

Bigg Boss 13 is touted as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. The highlight of the show was constant arguments between late actor Sidharth Shukla and rapper Asim Riaz. The two began as friends on the show. But soon, it turned into animosity and they were seen engaging in multiple fights later.

Both Sidharth and Asim contended for the trophy till the last and finally, Sidharth took it home. Recently, Asim appeared on RJ Siddharth Kannan’s talk show where he called out the baseness of Bigg Boss 13 makers and tagged the show as ‘rigged’.

Asim Riaz says Bigg Boss 13 winner was fixed

During his conversation with the host, Asim said, “Mere dauraan unhone (makers of the BB13) kya kiya because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko. Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

Asim Riaz trolled by Sidharth Shukla fans

As soon as the video of Asim calling Sidharth’s win a plan of Bigg Boss 13 makers reached internet, netizens began reacting to it. While Asim fans came out to support him, Sidharth’s fans were disappointed with the musician. Some even trolled him for the same and asked him to move on.

An user wrote, “Ye aj bhi vahi pe hai isliye kuch nhi kr pa rha. Season is over bro, and #SidharthShukla is the most deserving winner in the history of #BiggBoss accept it and move ahead.” Another stated, “If ‘apny paon me khud khulhadi marna’ had a face. First shilpa shinde & now asim riaz overconfident, arrogant behavior & zero professionalism.”

For the unknown, Sidharth Shukla left the world for heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest. On the other hand, Asim Riaz is trying to make a name in the music industry after gaining huge amount of fame from Bigg Boss 13.