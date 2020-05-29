Shweta Tiwari has had her part of ups and lows in life. She had a failed marriage with Raja Choudhary where she was abused physically. And just when things started to look good with her second husband Abhinav Kohli, everything went on a downward roll. And now, people have been blaming the actress for her failed marriages and calling her names. Let’s listen from the actress herself what she has been through.

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari had revealed how post the separation, she was made into a scapegoat and all the blame was put on her. “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family,” she said.

The actress further added, “If anyone tries to harm my family, they hold no importance in my life. I don’t give them attention. But whoever keeps my family happy, helps them grow, I will go that extra mile to do anything for them.”

According to a report published in Spotboye.com, Shweta’s second husband Abhinav Kohli used to abuse her daughter Palak in filthy language. Abhinav was the one who outraged her daughter Palak’s modesty by making obscene comments and even sharing really obscene pictures with her since the past few years.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Finally Opens Up, “I’m The Only Earning Member, Can’t Be Depressed” After Separating From Abhinav Kohli