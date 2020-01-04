Shweta Tiwari seems to be having bad luck with marriage. Her relationships seem to be going kaput just when everything seems to be going fine. No one would have wondered that the couple who had just welcomed their son to the world would be filing a complaint against each other two years later. However, Shweta has handled everything indeed in a beautiful manner. She is riding high on her professional front as she made her come back with her first web series, Hum Tum And Them and a SonyTV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

In the latest interview with the Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari was asked if she is open to falling in love again, she stated, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.” Shweta often receives negative comments on social media questioning her two unsuccessful marriages. Reacting to the same, Shweta continued, “There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something.”

Shweta Tiwari concluded as saying, “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work.”

In mid-2019, reports of trouble in Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage surfaced on the internet. It was when Shweta along with her daughter, Palak filed complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli. While, Poonam Kohli, Abhinav’s mother said that Abhinav is very fond of both his kids and has taken care of Palak as a kid ever since she separated from Raja Chaudhary.

“Abhinav and Shweta have been not been on good terms with each other, since last two years, but Abhinav tried to sort out things. He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaash was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them. Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak. From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgot everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him. I don’t want to talk about it further,” Poonam Kohli told The Times of India.

For the uninitiated ones, Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary and Palak is her daughter through this marriage. Things didn’t work out as Raja would physically, mentally, and emotionally violate her. She filed a case of domestic violence against Raja and got the custody of Palak.