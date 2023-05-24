Shweta Tiwari Sets Internet On Fire With Her Latest Bold Photoshoot, Fans In Split: Checkout!

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has long been in the world of glamor. Fans are in awe of her Acting and fitness. Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two, but at 40 she competes with the best in beauty and health. Shweta Tiwari has shared several photos on social media, including stunning images of her wearing a wide range of outfits from Western to Indian.

Shweta Tiwari Latest photoshoot made fans crazy

Shweta wowed fans recently by sharing a series of photos showing off her beauty in a stylish lehenga. She completed the look with diamond jewelry, minimal makeup and natural hair.sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Never complain…! Never Explain..!!!!”

Reacting to the picture several users and fans are wowed with her elegance at the age 42.one user wrote, “ye santoor wali mummy hai”, while another user wrote, ” Apni beti se jyada khoobsurat hai”.However some users also troll her saying, “It’s heavily Edited and filtered”.

Fans Love Shweta more than her Daughter Palak

Let us tell you Shweta tiwari’s 21-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, but fans’ choice to appear on the big screen is more up to Shweta than Palak.Talking about Shweta’s work front she is currently playing the lead character in Zee TV daily Show “Mai Hun Aprajita”.

Shweta Tiwari’s Bhojpuri movies

Shweta Tiwari has acted in several popular Bhojpuri films such as Hamaar Saiyan Hindustani, Ae Bhauji Ke Sister, Kab Aibu Anganwa Hamar and Sabse Bada Rupaiya.she became famous with star plus show ‘kasauti zindagi ki.’