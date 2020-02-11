Shweta Tiwari Shares her cute picture with her daughter, is all about Mother-Daughter bond.

Shweta Tiwari ha dazzled us by her amazing acting skills in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the famous role of Prerna, and became the beloved of every single house in the Countr. She had been on the peak of Success in her professional life. Her personal life came with many hurdles.

She had faced domestic violence in her marriage with Raja Chaudhary and then the same incident happened in her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Despite it all, one person that stood with her in the difficult and happy times was her daughter (from first marriage), Palak Tiwari. The mother-daughter duo keeps on sharing their love for each other and snippets from their life on their Instagram feeds.

Recently Shweta Tiwari Shared her delightful picture with her daughter Palak. The Both of them were looking extremely enticing and happy. The Duo give Mother Daughter Goals. Shweta and Palak were dressed in matching black t-shirts. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “Nothing but Sandy Skin and Summer Smiles! #etherealgirl @palaktiwarii”.

In an interaction with the Hindustan Times, Shweta had shared that it was her family, who made her strong in the times of need. After all, she is a parent and she is the one, who has to raise her daughter (Palak) and son (Reyansh). She had also added that she draws her strength from her daughter, Palak, who has taken care of her like her own mother.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shweta had shared that Palak is a far better actress than her, giving us a glimpse of their beautiful bond. She had also stated that her daughter does not want to be like her or has an aspiration of being compared to her. She was quoted as saying, “No, she doesn’t feel that way at all. Because she feels her acting, her spirit is very different from me. I am a desh ki bahu, she doesn’t want to be a bahu.

She did not want to do anything, which is very close to my work. She is much better at acting than I am. I am not saying because she is my daughter.” The both are support pillar for each other and adore each other very much. They both for sure are giving Mother- Daughter Goals.