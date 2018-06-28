Share

If recent reports are to be believed, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was one of the contenders for the female lead in the reprised version of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But actor Abhinav Kohli confirmed the news to a media portal saying ‘it is just a rumour and that Palak is not doing the project.’

Also, Palak was expected to enter Bollywood opposite Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary in his first film as an adult, ‘Quickie’ but she backed out of her Bollywood debut project owing to her education. The news was confirmed by Shweta Tiwari herself. In an Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari said, “We really wanted Quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak’s 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project.”

Even though she is not making her acting debut anytime soon, Palak is an Internet sensation already. Her stunning photoshoots prove she is a diva just like her mom. She looks super gorgeous in all her photos and we can’t stop drooling over her!

Check out her photos:

We can’t wait to see her slay on the screen!