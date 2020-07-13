Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli parted ways after she lodged a complaint against him for harassing his daughter. There have been many news surrounding the estranged couple. However, Shweta has maintained her silence. Abhinav, on the other hand, is trying by hook or by crook to clean his name and get his son back. And now, Shweta Tiwari’s friend Anuradha Sarin has come forward to share how Abhinav Kohli would harass Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

During a verbal spat on one of the posts on Abhinav Kohli’s Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari’s close friend, Anuradha Sarin claimed that she had seen Abhinav Kohli harassing Palak Tiwari in a mall. In the comment section of the post, Anuradha bashed Abihnav for asking Palak about her virginity and if she has kissed someone or even showing her dirty photos. Abhinav Kohli replied to her saying that he has taken a screenshot of all her comments and he is going to file a defamation case against her. He also asked her to produce proofs first. Take a look at the screenshots of their conversation.

A few days ago, Abhinav Kohli has also blamed Shweta Tiwari of separating him from their son, Reyansh Kohli. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhinav Kohli had posted a picture of their son, Reyansh Kohli and had blamed his wife for separating them. Abhinav had captioned the post as “I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon.”

