Siddharth Had Restlessness At 3.30 Am, Had Asked For Water From His Mother

Siddharth Shukla, the famous actor of TV and films and the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, is no longer with us. As soon as the news came at around 11 am on Thursday that Siddharth Shukla had died of a heart attack, everyone stopped beating for a moment. It is being told that Siddharth Shukla had taken a medicine before sleeping at night, after which he went to sleep. In the morning Siddharth complained of chest pain, told his mother that he was feeling restless. In the hospital, Dr. Niranjan, after investigation, announced ‘Death Before Arrival’ i.e. death before coming to the hospital (Sidharth Shukla Passed Away). While the postmortem of Siddharth Shukla is being done in the hospital, the tears of friends and family are not stopping at his house.

Siddharth Shukla

According to police sources, Siddharth Shukla felt restless at 3:00-3:30 am. He called his mother and asked for water. Siddharth had also complained of chest pain. After that he slept after drinking water. After this Siddharth Shukla did not wake up in the morning. Mother tried to wake him up. But when no response was received, her mother called her sister. The sister then called the family doctor. The doctor who reached home declared him brought dead.

Siddharth Shukla

After this Siddharth was hurriedly taken to the hospital. Where after the investigation, the doctor said that the actor had already died before being brought to the hospital. After the death of Siddharth, Salman Khan has also expressed grief by tweeting. Superstar Salman, the host of ‘Bigg Boss’ wrote on Twitter, “You are gone too soon Siddharth… you will be missed a lot. My sympathies with the family. May the soul rest in peace.”

Siddharth Shukla

The postmortem of 40-year-old Siddharth, who left behind his mother and sister in the family, is being done by a three-member team of doctors. Along with this, there will also be videography of the entire process of postmortem. From ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner up Asim Riaz to Shefali Jariwala and Aarti Singh have also reached Siddharth’s house in Mumbai. Whereas Siddharth’s special friend Shehnaz Gill is in bad condition. She is in shock and is not in a position to speak anything.