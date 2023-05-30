Siddharth Nigam Gets Kisses From A Man At IFFA 2023, Fans Asks Him To Keep Distance From Strangers

Sidharth Nigam has come a long way in his journey as an actor. the young star started his career with television and has recently worked in the film ‘kisi ka bhai kisi ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan. There’s no doubt that Sidharth has been enjoying a huge fan following and love from his supporters. However, recently at Iffa 2023, a person tried to cross his limits.

Sidharth Nigam gets kissed by a fan

Iffa awards have always been the highlight events in the Bollywood industry. this time the awards are taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event has been attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood industry including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and many others. Sidharth Nigam also reached out to Iffa Awards to mark his presence. The actor was treated with love and admiration by the fans until one man asked for a kiss on the actor’s cheeks.

Fans’ Reaction To Sidharth Nigam getting kissed by a Man

The fan held the actor’s face and kissed him on both cheeks. The video is now going viral on the internet. While many praised Sidharth’s humility, some even advised him to maintain distance. “Honestly many people don’t know him properly as he is new, but they won’t hesitate to cross limits,” wrote one user, “Sidharth Nigam is a future superstar as he is very talented, he needs to handle such people, and ignore them,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, Since he was a toddler, Siddharth Nigam has been a gymnast. He moved to television following his debut in ‘Dhoom 3’ and worked on shows such as ‘Mahakumbh’ and ‘Chakravartin Ashok Samrat.’ As Ashoka, the youthful Emperor. He has recently worked in the film ‘Kisi Ka bhai kisi ki jaan’.