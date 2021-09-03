Siddharth Shukla Death Mystery! Mumbai Police Seize His Car, What Happened The Previous Night?

Famous actor in the field of TV entertainment Siddharth Shukla has passed away. He was 40 and perfectly fit. Everyone is shocked to hear the news of his sudden demise. The actor’s untimely departure has sparked mourning in the entertainment industry. Though preliminary information is that he died of a heart attack. But now there are different kinds of doubts about it. It seems that the discussion has started. As the departure of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to many in the entertainment industry. Mumbai police have since confiscated his car. So it will be interesting to see what will come out of it. At the same time, people on social media are also raising doubts regarding the details coming out.

As per said #SiddharthShukla took some medicine before sleeping & didn't wake up in morning.

Then why they took hours to reveal this news after 11:30AM..??? Why different stories are coming out?

Why not clear if he was brought dead or was undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital. pic.twitter.com/KWPTz7i7FI — 🎭𝕻𝕾𝕽🎭 (@PSRme_) September 2, 2021

Over the last few hours, after the death of Siddharth Shukla, various updates have been coming out about the demised actor. It’s said that his car was involved in an accident the previous night and the glass of his car was found to be broken. Such information has been given by reliable sources. So this case seems to be taking a different turn. It is learned that Siddhartha’s autopsy has not been done yet. So what exactly happened last night is still not clear. But the discussion started in different ways. There is also discussion on social media. Many in Bollywood have paid homage to Siddharth’s departure.

Many Bollywood celebrities have reached Siddharth’s house. They have expressed their condolences to his family. Siddhartha had two flats in the Oshiwara building. Neighbours said that when he returned home at night, his car window was shattered. The next day, the news of Siddharth’s death spread everywhere. However, no information has been given by the police so far. They did not give any statement on behalf of the hospital. Siddhartha died of a heart attack. That has been said so far.