Siddharth Shukla On The Last Journey, The Post Mortem Report Submitted To The Police

The last rites of Siddharth Shukla will be performed today at 1 pm. The post-mortem report of Siddharth has been handed over to the police. His loved ones are reaching home for the last glimpse of Siddharth. Security has been beefed up outside Siddharth Shukla’s house. In a while, the body of Siddharth Shukla will be brought out of the hospital. In view of the corona pandemic, the police have also been deployed so that people do not gather outside the building.

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. According to the primary information, he slept with medicine and did not wake up in the morning. Siddharth Shukla was a well-known name on TV and was very active on social media. Siddharth was last seen walking at night with his mother. Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Siddharth Shukla’s mother, sister, and brother-in-law. However, Siddharth’s family has not expressed any apprehension about his death.

When Siddharth was brought to Cooper Hospital on Thursday, he had died. It is being told that Siddharth Shukla had taken medicine before sleeping at night. In the morning Siddharth had complained of chest pain. On this his mother made him sleep after drinking water. In particular about his exercise and meditation, Siddharth Shukla was advised by the doctor to reduce his workout time due to ill health.

The actor’s trainer says that Sidharth was not feeling well for the past few days. Siddharth Shukla was brought to Cooper Hospital around 10.20 am and was declared brought dead by the Chief Medical Officer. So far, according to the reports, Siddharth Shukla has died due to a heart attack. Siddharth Shukla leaves behind his mother and two sisters.

A team of three expert doctors has done the post-mortem of Siddharth Shukla. Mumbai Police is currently awaiting the chemical and analysis report. Siddharth’s body will be kept at Mumbai’s Celebration Sports Club for his last visit on Friday.

Siddharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss-13. Apart from this, he was also seen in ‘Jaane Pehne Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabee’ and ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’. Siddharth made his acting debut with the TV show ‘Babul Ka Angana Chhote Na’.