Siddharth Shukla, Who Said “Love You Zindagi”, Just Wanted to Follow These 6 People, Read To Know

Popular face in TV and series world and Bigg Boss fame actor Siddharth Shukla passed away today. Siddharth’s untimely departure has shocked the entertainment world. He worked in various reality shows and series with Bigg Boss. At the age of 40, Siddhartha has said goodbye to the whole world. After this news, there is a stir in the film industry.

Siddharth had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ season and he was also the winner of this season. Meanwhile, he had a good friendship with actress and singer Shahnaz Gill. The two had attended a number of events together since coming out of the season. Meanwhile, a music video of the duo was also screened. After hearing the news of Siddharth’s demise, Shahnaz Gill has quit the ongoing shooting.

Life is so unpredictable. Rip #SiddharthShukla 🙏Strength to the family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fbxGJXlrLX — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Siddharth’s last post is currently being discussed on social media. He had thanked the frontline workers by posting his last Instagram post on August 24. Siddharth had posted using the hashtags #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime and #TheHeroesWeOwe. This post praised the work of all the frontline workers. Meanwhile, Siddharth has followed six people on his Instagram account. This includes Ekta Kapoor and Shahnaz Gill along with four others.

Siddharth, who started his career as a model, had made his debut on the small screen in the series. He had acted in series like ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chute Na’ and ‘Love You Zindagi’. His role in the series ‘Balika Vadhu’ had brought him home. His sudden departure has come as a shock to the art world.