Sidharth-Kiara Are Getting Huge Honours For The Film ‘SherShah’

The movie ‘SherShah’ is getting a positive response from the audience-critics. Many have praised the film. Bollywood film SherShah features the life of Captain Vikram Batra who got martyrdom in the Kargil War with Pakistan. The film also features Vikram Batra’s love story.

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Chima. Sidharth has accepted a hefty honorarium for this film. According to Bollywood Life, Sidharth has accepted Rs 7 crore for the role of Vikram Batra. Compared to other artists, Sidharth has received the highest honorarium.

Kiara has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a short span of time. Her role in ‘SherShah’ was appreciated by the audience and critics. Kiara got Rs 4 crore for the role of Dimple. Earlier, Kiara had given ‘M. S. He has acted in films and web series like ‘Dhoni’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Guilty’ and ‘Lakshmi Bomb’. Actor Niketan Dheer, who played the role of Ajay Singh in the film, got an honorarium of Rs 35 lakh.

SHERSHAH . The Best movie of 2021..!! @SidMalhotra As always Sir, You are Perfect here too ♥️ Congratulations team #Shershaah @Bollyhungama pic.twitter.com/ZpdxZuXm4b — Vaishnavi Sharma (@Vaish_s9908) August 25, 2021

Actor Pawan Kalyan has also worked in the film. He has played the role of Vikram Batra’s father. The actor has received an amount of Rs 50 lakh for the role. Actor Shiv Pandit played the role of Lieutenant Sanjeev Jimmy Jamwal. For this, he received an honorarium of Rs. 45 lakhs. Actor Anil Charanjit played the role of Vikram Batra’s special friend Subhedar Bansi Lal. He got Rs 25 lakh for this.

SherShah was produced under Dharma Production House by Karan Johar. The film was released on August 12 on Prime Video, an OTT platform, and received rave reviews across the country. It has been trending in the top 10 most-watched movies since its release.