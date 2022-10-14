Sidharth Malhotra Feels His Good Looks Counteracted Him, “People Like Superficial Things And Not…”

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is an eye candy. He won millions of hearts with his first film Student Of The Year itself. Since then, his fan following is increasing at light speed. Courtesy, his suave and charming looks. But Malhotra never thought that being good looking could work against him in an industry like Bollywood.

Ahead of completing 10 years in acting industry, Sidharth shared the extremes he has seen in the business. In a recent interview, he spoke about how he expected some of his films to work well on the box office but they turned out to be disastrous. He told that maybe the reason behind some of his films failing to impress the audiences was how he looked. The audience could not connect with his on-screen role and so, they got disappointed with it.

Sidharth stated, “I never thought that being easy on the eyes would be a negative in this profession. I thought we were here to face the camera and be easy on the eyes, but sometimes it tends to be negative.” He continued, “People like to see superficial things and not really connect to them.”

With Shershaah, Sidharth resuscitated his career. He is now in a happy state because his hard work is finally getting paid off. Sidharth is doing well on the personal front too. As per the news coming in, the Kapoor & Sons actor is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani soon.

Professionally, he has multiple films in the pipeline like Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Mission Manju with Rashmika Mandanna, Yodha with Disha Patani, etc.