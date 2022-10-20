Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh Visit NGO To Celebrate Diwali With Kids Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Diwali celebrations for Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have already started as they were observed visiting and cheering up the young cancer patients undergoing care at a local NGO.

For the uninitiated, Malhotra posted a photo of himself and Thank You, co-star, Rakul Preet Singh on his social media account. The image also included a group of children receiving cancer treatment. This year, Diwali celebrations began a little earlier than usual, and Sidharth explained why in a message.

The actor continued by writing, These angels from @accesslifeindia are currently undergoing cancer treatment but they are brave and joyous enough to make you feel happy and content.” The conclusion of his brief write-up read, “This Diwali, I pledge to continue to support and spread awareness about various NGOs across the country.”

A few internal images of Rakul and Sidharth’s visit were also released by the NGO. The celebs may be seen in the pictures playing and dancing with the kids while listening to their stories. Rakul is distributing fruits to them in one of the images.

Their upcoming movie, Thank You, also features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. On October 25, the comedy-drama is scheduled for release. The movie, directed by Indra Kumar, was created under the T-Series and Maruti International production label.