Sidharth Malhotra Stars In SHERSHAH: Bollywood Scoop

Shershaah is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. Tracing the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army Captain Vikram Batra, it stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, as Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal; Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema.

The official announcement for the film was made in May 2019; principal photography commenced in the same month and wrapped up in January 2020. Initially scheduled to be released on 3 July 2020, the film was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This also marks Vishnuvardhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood and Hindi films. The film is scheduled to release on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

About Story:

The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and was honored with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film.

The trailer shows Captain Vikram Batra’s patriotic journey from a “soldier to a legend.” Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancée Dimple Cheema in the film. Going by Sidharth Malhotra’s performance in the trailer as Captain Vikram Batra, it is easy to say that he brought Shershaah to life.

Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote: “Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I’m honored to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero.”

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

To launch the trailer of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra, his rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani, and Karan Johar flew to Kargil earlier on Sunday. After reaching Kargil, Kiara shared a photo of herself with team Shershaah and wrote: “And the journey begins, #TeamShershaah. Touchdown Kargil.”

The film was officially announced on 2 May 2019 with title and shooting locations to be Chandigarh, Palampur, Kargil–Ladakh, and Kashmir.

Principal photography eventually commenced on 7 May and the film was wrapped up on 12 January 2020 as the makers shared some pictures from the sets and announced the news. Some patchwork shoot later was left changed which was fully completed on 23 October 2020.

About Siddharth:

Sidharth Malhotra ( born 16 January 1985) is an Indian actor and former model who appears mainly in Hindi-language films. Dissatisfied with his modeling career, which he began at the age of 18, he went on to work as a trainee assistant director to Karan Johar for the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

Malhotra made his acting debut with a leading role in Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year (2012), for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination.

Later, he played an aspiring businessman in the comedy-drama Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), a criminal in the action thriller Ek Villain (2014), an aspiring MMA fighter in the action drama Brothers (2015), and an aspiring author in the family drama Kapoor & Sons (2016).

Malhotra also faced commercial struggles with financial failures in other films, including the time travel romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho (2016), the action-comedy A Gentleman (2017), the whodunit thriller Ittefaq (2017), the action thriller Aiyaary (2018), and the romantic drama Jabariya Jodi.

Let’ See how this film adds another feather on the Cap to Sid’s Career.