Sidharth Shukla Finally Opens Up On His Alleged Relationship With Shilpa Shinde; Says ‘Maybe We Were Dating But Why This Now?’

Shilpa Shinde was quite vocal in showing her fondness for Asim Riaz and not wanting Sidharth Shukla to win Bigg Boss 13. She even claimed that she would bring out his truth if he wins the show. In fact, ahead of the grand finale, she released an audio message with Sidharth Shukla claiming him yo be an aggressive and violent boyfriend. She claimed that she was in a relationship with him and he was very possessive about her which led to their Breakup. However, she was not able to create a powerful impact with this as Sidharth Shukla won despite all accusations.

Finally Sidharth Shukla opened up on it. He shared, “All these rumours and controversies don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird. Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you’ That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that,” in an intervire with Times of India.

Earlier, accusing Siddharth of being an aggresive boyfriend, Shilpa revealed to SpotboyE, “Yeh ek conversation hai between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad. Isne mujhe chalti gaadi se bhi feka hai. Ab main kichad mein utar aayi hun kyunki aise insaan ko winner banayenge to baakiyon ke saath nainsaafi hogi. Hamesha maarta tha (This is a conversation between a girlfriend and a boyfriend after a lot of physical abuse. He even threw me out from a running car. Now I am down to this dirt, because if such a person is made the winner, it will be injustice to others). I have even filed a police complaint against him.”

Sometime back, Bigg Boss Khabri has decided to unveil the truth about Shilpa Shinde and how she has cooked up stories to defame Sidharth Shukla. His tweet could be read as, “Whatever Stories #ShilpaShinde cooked to Degrade #Sid was tring to take revenge as he didn’t give her bhaav and rejected her as she was after her to be her GF. She thought she will Make fake stories againt Sidharth and he wil lose. Public ne usko Sheesha dikha diya where she is.”