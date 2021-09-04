Sidharth Shukla may have merged into Panchtatva but he has left an indelible mark in the hearts of his fans forever. Sidharth Shukla gave 20000 thousand rupees to the father of ‘Balika Vadhu’ show co-star Pratyusha Banerjee during the corona lockdown. Sidharth had forcibly sent this money to Pratyusha’s father. Sidharth Shukla became very popular with the show ‘Balika Vadhu’. In this show, he played the role of Shivraj Shekhar. This role was with Pratyusha Banerjee. Pratyusha Banerjee played the role of Anandi in the show. Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. Now Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar Banerjee revealed that Sidharth Shukla had forcibly sent ₹ 20000 to her house during the Corona epidemic. Along with this, he also used to inquire about her health.



Pratyusha Banerjee’s father has told about this on Sidharth Shukla’s death. He also said that Sidharth was in constant touch with Pratyusha Banerjee’s family since her death. Sidharth used to ask Shankar Banerjee for help often. Shankar Banerjee Said, ‘I don’t know how it happened. I used to consider him as my son. Sidharth and Pratyusha became very good friends during Balika Vadhu.

He also used to come to our house. After Pratyusha’s death, many people used to talk about my daughter and Sidharth’s relationship. Due to this, Sidharth stopped coming home. He used to ask me on message if he can help.’ Shankar also said, ‘Sidharth kept in touch with me during the lockdown. Uncle and Aunty, can I help you? are you guys okay? Can I help you in any way? He even once forcibly sent ₹ 20000. Sidharth Shukla has died at the age of 40. He has been cremated on Friday. Shehnaaz Gill also looked sad and broken at this time. Sidharth Shukla was a famous TV actor. Recently he was seen in season 2 of Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji a few months back and the show was well-received by the audience and he also recently appeared in Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz.