Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has caused havoc in everyone’s life. Both Bollywood as well as the film fraternity is shook. He had achieved well in both the industries and many looked up to him as a role model in the glamor world. His death shattered many and has left everyone shook. Now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has expressed his grief at the Sushant Singh Rajput demise.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Shukla was asked about his reaction to the shocking news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He said, “I am acquainted we have met and partied a bit. But it’s not that we have been chatting on the phone or things like that. Whenever we have met we met very well and connected well. It was unbelievable for a person who has achieved so much and is so young for someone like him to take a step like that. It is disappointing that life has passed just like that. There was so much more than the man could do.”

Sidharth went on to speak about mental health and other suicides that happened in the recent past. He also spoke about nepotism in the industry.

Meanwhile, the police have taken a statement from Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. ( click here to read the statement of Rhea Chakraborty. )