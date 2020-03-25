Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill In A Relationship, Confirms This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Says, ‘Beyhad Pyar Karte Hai! ‘

Share

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared one of the strongest bonds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were not just friends but more than that. Shehnaz proclaimed her love for Sidharth openly while the latter stayed mum. Even in her next show, Mujhse Shadi Karoge, Shehnaaz walked put before the finale as she didn’t couldn’t get over Sidharth. Recently, the two were seen together in a song and their chemistry set fire. Now, a contestant from the house Abu Malik has confirmed that the two are madly in love.

The lovebirds have been quite open about their love in the show, however, none of them gave any confirmation about the same. Now, a few months later, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant has spilled the beans. Musician Abu Malik has revealed that both Shehnaaz and Sidharth are deeply in love, more than their fans’ imagination.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured in a music video Bhula Dunga, which was released on Tuesday, March 24. The sad love song is sung and composed by youth icon Darshan Raval, and directed by Punit J Pathak. This also marks the first official collaboration of power couple Sidnaaz post Bigg Boss 13.