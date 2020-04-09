Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had the most amazing bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two were seen supporting each other and even fighting when needed. However, Shehnaaz Gill openly proclaimed she was in love with him. And now, Sidharth Shukla has something interesting to say about his bond with the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.

While #Sidhearts (Sidharth’s fans) shower him with love on social media, a few people have called him out for being rude to Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz on the show. “All the hate that has come after the show doesn’t really make a difference because I don’t think about that. If they (people who are criticising) happen to say something that’s constructive, something that I feel I need to work on, I do read about that,” he says, adding, “When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show.

I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.” His bond with Shehnaaz Gill, who is now on ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, a reality show which is about finding a life partner, was the talk of the town. “I am in touch with her, she is the only person I met after the show. But, to be honest, I am not following her show,” he says.