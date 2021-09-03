Siddharth Shukla’s gym trainer claim has started a new controversy, Sonu Chourasia says, “He can’t die of a heart attack”. Siddharth Shukla’s death has taken a new turn. This big statement made by Siddharth’s gym trainer has raised the eyebrows of many. The news of the demise of Bigg Boss winner and actor Siddharth Shukla came as a shock to the entire entertainment world.

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Shukla’s gym trainer claims, says- ‘He cannot die of heart attack’ https://t.co/v5c0aGKSDq — NewsDailyIndia (@NewsDailyIndia1) September 2, 2021

The postmortem of Siddharth Shukla’s body has been processed and a report will be shared with the public today, expectedly. Forty-year-old Siddharth Shukla is said to have died of a heart attack. But now Siddharth’s gym trainer has made a big fuss over this. Therefore, the death of Siddharth Shukla has taken a new turn.

It is very difficult for his fans to accept that Siddharth Shukla is no longer with us. After Siddharth’s death, fans remembered Sushant’s death once again. Some have even expressed doubts about Siddharth’s death. While netizens on social media are linking the threads of Siddharth’s death to Sushant’s death, now Siddharth’s gym trainer has made a big revelation while talking to the media.

“Siddharth can’t die of a heart attack,” said the gym trainer. Sonu Chaurasia is Siddharth’s gym trainer. Son Chaurasia had been training Siddharth in the gym for the last one and a half years. Gym trainer Sonu Chaurasia’s statement has raised eyebrows.

Speaking to media, gym trainer Sonu Chaurasia said, “Every day at 10.30 am, we used to meet in the gym. Siddharth used to work very hard in the gym. At 9.30 in the morning, I got a call from Rahul Vaidya and told him that Siddharth’s health was deteriorating. At first, I couldn’t believe it. But then I started getting a lot of phone calls. Siddhartha’s death came as a big shock to me. Siddhartha was never under any mental stress or depression. Siddharth was always happy and also kept people happy. We talked on August 24. He also wished me a happy birthday. He had said that he had bought a car for his sister on August 20 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. On August 22, he gifted the car to his sister. He was always happy in the gym and worked hard. ”

Speaking further, Sonu Chaurasia said, “He was also walking for 40 minutes after dinner. He returned home from a meeting at 11.30 last night. He had eaten at the meeting. For this, he had to come home and drink only fruit and buttermilk. Then at 1.30 pm, he went to bed. He was fast asleep when his mother went to wake him in the morning. Siddhartha never slept in such a manner. I called a doctor immediately after that. The pump did the same, but it was not moving. Doctors said he was in critical condition and advised him to be taken to the hospital. But Siddharth died before he could be taken to the hospital. I am also waiting for the postmortem report. Because he died of a heart attack, I can’t believe it. ”