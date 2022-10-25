Simple Home Hair Coloring Tips You Can Try At Home; Read On!

Many young people, as young as 25 years old, are complaining about grey hair. Of course, those over the age of 40 are more prone to greying, which is on the rise. It has been discovered that using harsh chemical hair colours containing sulphates, parabens, and phthalates causes more greying of hair. As a result, many individuals are seeking other ways to cope with this threat. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil, discusses henna-based hair colours.

First and foremost, a nutrient-rich diet that assists in hair nurturing is recommended. Apples, bananas, blueberries, oats, salmon, and other foods high in vitamins B6 and B12 are excellent sources of nutrition. Fish oils in capsule form are an excellent approach to obtaining concentrated direct nutrition. Vitamin D, which is obtained from direct sunshine, is also beneficial in enhancing melanin formation in the hair root. Amla, avocado, dark chocolate, and broccoli all promote melanin formation, which improves hair health and prevents premature greying.

The combination of cashews and almonds, as well as folic acid, is an excellent strategy to battle grey hair naturally. If you’ve already begun developing grey hairs, it’s time to cover them up. Women and men in India and many other cultures have used henna to colour their hair since ancient times. With henna leaves readily available, all that was required was to pluck them, make a paste of them, and apply this paste for 2-3 hours to achieve the greatest effects.

Henna not only colours the hair, but it also gives excellent nutrients. The appropriate remedy is henna blended with herbs like jua, amla, Malva, guarana, and babassu oil with the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs that come with simple-to-use applicators. This will nourish the hair, even more, replenish the scalp with nutrients, and aid in the healing of the scalp as well as the treatment of dermatitis.

The application is relatively straightforward, and by following a few procedures, the hair colour can remain longer. Herbal henna creams do not employ harsh chemicals such as ammonia or ammonia by-products (Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine, and Triethanolamine) to open the hair cuticles, thus it is vital to deposit the henna thoroughly on the strands (particularly the whites) to acquire greater colour-intensity. The usage of sulfate-free shampoo before colouring is also necessary to assist open the hair cuticles, which is why using conditioner after colouring is critical to closing them. To achieve good results and brilliant colour, each product’s break time must be observed.