Singer Camila Cabello Opens Up On Quitting Dating Apps; Read Here!

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello shared what made her quit dating apps on The Drew Barrymore Show recently. She stated that she had been using a dating app for exactly or possibly less than 24 hours before deciding to discontinue. On asking why Camila explained that the first guy who DM’ed her was an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville. The Cuban-American singer noted that she is unsure if anyone recognises why she felt she might be used by someone. She stated that she feels strange about it but is unsure. Drew Barrymore stated that on a virtual dating platform, one can never know what someone else’s intentions are.

Camila and rumored beau Austin Kevitch had been seen strolling around Los Angeles holding hands. A source at the time moreover said that they are seeing each other and having a great time. The source said in conclusion that things are going well between the two as of now. But neither Camila nor Austin has confirmed or denied anything.

Drew Barrymore asked Camila about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The singer coached alongside the country singer and his wife on The Voice. Camila described both of them as adorable adding that they appear happy, in love, and so genuine.

Camila mentioned to Entertainment Tonight that music has been helping her to navigate her life after her split from Shawn Mendes. The pair announced separation after being together for two years. She stated that one can never predict the future. Camila added that things can simply change and that you never know what is around the corner.