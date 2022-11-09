Singer Farmani Naaz’s Brother Arrested For Robbery, Police Also Looking For Father- Deets Inside

After singing “Har Har Shambhu”, the Sardana police in Meerut reached home in search of Farmani’s father and brother-in-law Naaz in Muzaffarnagar district. The police did not find the suspect but found the stolen goods in the sewers near Farmani’s house. The defendant hid the stolen items in the sewer.

Farmani’s brother Naaz was arrested.

It is said that all the criminals caught plundered the property of government tanks in Meerut. In this case, the file will be opened. Sardhana police have arrested eight criminals involved in a robbery related to Monday’s incident. At the same time, their property was also confiscated. The suspect’s car was also confiscated.

The police said that the proposal to build a water reservoir in the village of Teharki had been accepted. The construction of the water tank was initiated by the government. It is estimated that 25 quintal rod bars were theft. Reports say that on the night of October 10, the bandits took two guards hostage and stole 25 quintals of heavy sticks. Saria was loaded into a pickup truck. The police opened the case and started looking for the culprit.

The most shocking thing about this case is that Farmani Naaz’s younger brother was among the criminals arrested. Farmani’s brother’s name is Armaan. Farmani’s father Naja Arif and his son-in-law Irshad were also reportedly involved in the incident. Two are currently on the run.

The arrested Armaan is the real brother of the famous singer Farmani Naaz. The incident was handled by Farmani’s father, Arif, brother-in-law Irshad, and other accomplices. About all of them, the necessary measures will be taken, and they will be brought before the court of honour in due time.