Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at Neetu Kapoor’s house to celebrate her darling sister, Ridhima’s 40th birthday. She was there found with hubby Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many other stars. Kareena after getting nostalgic shared away a picture of hers with Ridhima, out of the box of her childhood memories.

Kareena shared this vintage picture to greet her sister, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, a birthday, with bunch of memories, in which both Kareena and Ridhima are found sitting on the lap of the grandpa, Raj Kapoor and little Karisma is giving up a tight hug to him, from behind. Kareena revealed the strength of bond their trio team have and she relived those moments again.

Kareena wrote, “Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” Even Ridhima was spontaneous in giving a heart warming reply, right back to her adorable sister, where she penned, “Aww thank you Bebo. @KareenaKapoorKhan love you.” Kareena also reposted the last night’s memories of fun gatherings of Ridhima’s birthday bash, which was posted by Karisma Kapoor in her social media post, in which they all were seen posing with Anissa Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and others.

Even Ridhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni was all hearts for the cutest throwback photo of the cousins and even the birthday girl Ridhima was also not behind in brimming up her social media by sharing a fun video that her cousins came up with, where Ranbir, Alia, Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor were seen dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi song. The video got viral and made a splash over the social media platforms.