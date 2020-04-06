The great thing about essential oils is that they are highly versatile and can be beneficial for a number of skin conditions. Here are the best essential oils for face and skin and how they can benefit a variety of skin conditions and improve the overall health and vitality of your skin.

Lavender essential oil

Besides its enchanting aroma, lavender oil is a circulatory stimulant that has soothing moisturizing properties that increases blood flow to the skin. This improves the skin’s appearance because it increases the delivery of nutrients and oxygen.

Tea tree oil is powerfully antiseptic and can battle against a variety of bacterial infections. It also has antiviral and antifungal properties making it an effective remedy for conditions such as ringworm, warts and toenail fungus. Used widely to treat pimples and acne, tea tree oil also contains a mild sedative and can be used topically for corns, boils, cuts, burns, and calluses. A little tea tree oil will quickly relieve the pain and inflammation from bug bites.

Geranium oil has a beautiful floral scent and is used extensively in skin care products. It balances sebum secretion which makes it useful for both dry and oily skin. This aromatic oil contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. When applied to scars, geranium oil has the ability to accelerate healing and fade scars. Geranium oil can help with acne, dermatitis and other skin conditions by reducing inflammation, fighting bacteria and calming skin.

Lemon essential oil

Lemons are refreshing, invigorating and toning for the skin. The antiseptic, antimicrobial and antibacterial properties make this oil a hydrating remedy for nourishing damaged skin. Research shows that lemon oil is able to reduce cell and tissue damage caused by free radicals. This is due to the oil powerful antioxidant and anti-aging effects.

Peppermint oil is a bit of a paradox, it is cooling and refreshing and also warming and stimulating. It softens, tones and calms skin and has potent antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. Research published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that peppermint oil is an effective remedy for blackheads, dermatitis, inflammation, sunburn, ringworm, scabies and oily skin.

A common belief is that because essential oils are natural, they are always safe to use. Unfortunately this isn’t always the case. When using essential oils for skin care, consider the following safety points.

• Always dilute an essential oil in a carrier oil before topical application. You can see a big list of carrier oils and what they are good for in our guide here. A 2% dilution is advisable.

• Do not apply essential oils on or near the eyes, lips or mucous membranes.

• If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately.

• Avoid the use of essential oils on broken, irritated, damaged, or diseased skin.

• Some essential oils increase photosensitivity. Do not use these oils before going out in the sun. For a full list oh phototoxic essential oils.

• If pregnant or nursing, educate yourself on which oils you can use safely. If in doubt, don’t use an oil. This guide will help you safely use essential oils while pregnant.