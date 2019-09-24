Smartphones to grab during Amazon & Flipkart Diwali Sale





We all are addicted to technology and as Indians, we always want something ‘Acha and Sasta’ at the same time. While some people like to go for luxurious mobile phones, some just want a smartphone with an excellent camera. Everyone has different requirements and to convert your need to your actual phone, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are here on the occasion of Diwali. So, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will be live from 29th Sept – 4th Oct 2019. Be ready to grab your hands on some amazing deals on Flipkart and Amazon with huge discounts and wide varieties on all the categories including fashion, clothing, electronics, home & kitchen appliances, mobile and many more.

As new technologies are adding new days, you ought to buy an electronic gadget? Don’t you? Well, with great benefits on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you will able to buy your Mobile phones, Television, Laptops, earpieces, headsets, power banks, hard-disks, Bluetooth speakers, FitBits etc from top brands. That too with an extended product warranty period. And now, the Amazon sale promises the best discounts and deals on a wide range of products and on-time deliveries with its same day, one day, two day, scheduled, Sunday and morning delivery options. You can also avail of an extra 10% instant discount if you pay from the SBI card. This time you will get the lowest price for more than 100 plus smartphones. The best of all there is 0 cost EMI, exchange offer and free screen replacement. As Amazon will be launching more than 15 new mobile phones, the price of accessories will start from Rs.69.

Upcoming Smartphones during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

With brilliant rear camera – 48MP (Primary) + 5 MP (Telephoto) and Front Camera – 16MP Oneplus 7T, stands out from others. The main highlight of the phone is 90Hz Display which is smooth like never before.

While with 6000Mah Battery and Samsung Galaxy M30s gives a tough competition.

And Vivo U10 provides 18W Fast Charging which is no doubt amazing.

Samsung Galaxy M10s is still the most affordable AMOLED Display with a magical performance.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale gives amazing new deals & offers on various categories with a huge discount. We are happy to apprise that it will offer sale deals every hour during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Get the latest product home at very less price shop from fashion, clothing, mobiles, electronics and more from the brand like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Motorola, Whirpool, etc. If you are planning to give a special gift to anyone close during any occasion than Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is for you. You can also avail of an instant 10% discount if you pay through Axis Bank debit/credit card or ICICI credit cards. Crazy deals on smartphones will at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. Isn’t that exciting?

Upcoming offers on Smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

This time, you shall get Samsung S9 Plus on a flat 50% discount. Yes, this mobile worth Rs 70,000 will cost you only Rs 34,999 during the sale.

And Redmi Note 5 will be worth Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 10,999

So are you ready to grab the best deals for your smartphone?