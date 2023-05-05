Smriti Irani Shares Her 25 Years Old Sanitary Pad Ad Video, Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes!

Union minister Smriti Irani was named after an outstanding actress who brought people from television to politics with her talent. Smriti Irani is best known for Ekta Kapoor’s “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” Smriti is now a household name in politics. She is still very active on social media. Smriti Irani shared a 25-year-old commercial promoting sanitary pads.

First Ad Of Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is reminiscing old moments while sharing Ed’s video on Instagram. ‘Jab aapka past’whispers hai,’ She said in the caption.”My first commercial for a large corporation was 25 years ago. However, this was not a fancy topic. It was such a product that some people were hesitant to take on such tasks, believing that working in an advertisement for such sanitary pads would destroy their glamorous career as a model. I was quite excited to do my first on-camera commercial. I had agreed to this at the time”, She wrote.

Smriti Irani is Unrecognizable in her 1st Ad





Smriti Irani is open about her opinions about women. Even sharing this promotional video, she says why not talk about menstruation. Since then, I have never regretted it. Smriti Irani also remembers her old age. Smriti Irani looks very slim in this commercial.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Fans And Celebs Reacted

Fans and celebrities are now happy to comment on Smriti Irani’s Instagram posts. Actor Mouni Roy shared a red heart emoji and called her beloved sister. At the same time, Nisha Rawal wrote, “how well do you speak language and thinking.” This video of Smriti Irani is enthusiastically watched on social media.