Smriti Irani’s 25 Year Old Video Of Walking On Ramp Of ‘Miss India Finals’ Go Viral: Checkout!

Smriti Irani, a former actress and Union Minister, has turned 47 recently. In this situation, a 25-year-old video of Smriti Irani on social media is capturing everyone’s attention.

Let us remind you that she competed in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1998. This video was made at the time. Smriti Irani is seen walking the ramp in the video (Smriti Irani viral video). Smriti, on the other hand, was unable to become Miss India at the time. Fans are now commenting on this viral video incessantly.

Smriti Irani’s father was against of her modelling

According to reports, Smriti Irani used to work at McDonald’s to help support her family. In addition to this, she used to market some beauty products. Smriti decided to come to Mumbai and try her hand at modelling on the advice of a friend. She auditioned for the Miss India pageant after arriving in Mumbai, and she was also chosen. Smriti’s father, on the other hand, did not want his daughter to compete in Miss India. But her mother supported her and sent money for Smriti to compete in Miss India. Smriti Irani reached the finals of this competition but was eliminated in the top 8.

Watch video;

Smriti Irani’s luck opened like this

Smriti Irani, on the other hand, did not give up. She also applied for the position of flight attendant but was turned down. She was also rejected numerous times while modelling. In the year 2000, Smriti Irani was signed by Ekta Kapoor for her TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. By playing the role of Tulsi in this show, she made such an impression on the audience that many people still refer to her as Tulsi. Smriti has been away from the spotlight for several years. She is now a successful politician.