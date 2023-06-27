Social Media Influencer And Actor Kusha Kapila Announced Separation From Husband Zorawar, Trun Off Comments Section.

Actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila shared a heartbreaking post. The influencer announced separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on Instagram. She first gained notoriety as a content developer before making her Bollywood debut. She provided followers with an update on her personal life by announcing that the decision had been reached amicably and that they would still be caring for their pet dog, Maya.

Kusha Kapila parts ways with her husband

Kusha wrote a post that read,

Zorawar has also posted a similar comment on his account. They’ve both disabled comments on their postings.

Kusha and Zorawar Love Story

After dating for a while, Kusha and Zorawar were married in 2017. “Seven years ago, I was at a friend’s wedding when Zor asked if I’d like a drink,” Kusha said in 2019 when discussing their love story and how they first met. Who does that when there is an open bar? I informed him that I was dating someone and left, but I could feel his eyes following me. I won’t deny that I thought he was attractive and may have even had crushes on him. However, I was dealing with a lot at the time, namely body image concerns. I assumed that because I was 20 kg heavier, nobody would be interested in me. I had no experience with that kind of attention.

“It was beautiful when we got married two years ago today. I didn’t even buy any jewelry, so it wasn’t a lavish occasion. We got married for ourselves; we saved money to enable us to create the life we want. Today, we share everything, including our joy and expenses. However, the only thing for which I actually feel appreciative is the open bar at Punjabi weddings”, she had added.

Kusha Work Front

Kusha made her television debut on the Abish Mathew-hosted program Son of Abish. She appeared in several productions, including LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, Masaba Masaba Season 2, the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, Behensplaining, and others. She starred in Plan A, Plan B, and hosted season three of Comicstaan. On Season 7 of Koffee with Karan, she also made an appearance as a member of the jury. Kusha most recently appeared in the Akshay Kumar films Selfiee and Minus One: New Chapter.

