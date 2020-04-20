Sofia Hayat has once again created a stir in the online environment by posting a picture on Instagram and even share a video around nudity. She is known to be surrounded by controversies and posting sexual content. Now, she has been slammed by her followers for this atrocious post.

Recently, Sofia took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her posing naked in front of an OM painting and flashing her butt in front of the camera. However, this didn’t go down well with the netizens and they slammed her left and right. Sofia can be seen in an almost transparent saree. She shared the picture with a controversial caption which reads, “We are slowed down sound and light waves, a walking bundle of frequencies tuned into the cosmos. We are souls dressed up in sacred biochemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music.” Albert Einstein. OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm…the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!!” Here’s the picture:

Sofia even replied to a comment who slammed her posing naked in front of the camera. she wrote, “Thankyou!!! I am the naked Goddess! Why are some so called Hindus offended when Naked woman shows devotion… yet when they see a Sadhu they have no issue?”

Soon after, Sofia shared a video of her justifying the act and wrote, “I love Hinduism and Islam. People who think nudity is a sin are sinful. I made this video to address those who have no true understanding of the sacred feminine force and of Maa Kali and Shiva and Allah and Buddha.”

Sofia Hayat Slammed For Posing Butt-Naked In Front Of Om Painting & Calling Herself 'Naked Goddess' Gepostet von Womansera am Sonntag, 19. April 2020