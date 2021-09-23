Soha Ali Khan Prays At Father’s Grave With Sharmila Tagore And Inaya

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan recently shared some pictures on social media. In these pictures, Soha Ali Khan is seen with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya. Actually, 10 years ago today, India’s great cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan died on this day. People also knew him as ‘Tiger Pataudi’. Sonali had reached Pataudi’s village with her mother and daughter. Soha Ali Khan was seen paying tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu and mother Sharmila Tagore. In these pictures, Soha Ali Khan is seen reciting dua at her father’s grave, along with her daughter Inaya.She is also following her mother Soha Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore remembered the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi while reciting the dua.

Sharing these pictures on her social media account, Soha Ali Khan wrote, ‘You can never die until we forget to remember you’. With these pictures, she put 10 years in the tag. In these pictures, Soha Ali Khan is seen in a white suit, while Sharmila Tagore is standing near the grave wearing a white chunni on a pretend outfit. Earlier, on the death anniversary of her father Mansoor Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan shared several videos and pictures on her Instagram story. These videos had videos of Mansoor Ali Khan’s childhood to his last journey. There are flowers in these pictures and candles are burning. Begum Akhtar’s painful song is being played in the background. In one picture, Soha Ali Khan is holding her daughter Inaaya and a table has all the pictures of her father Mansoor Ali Khan. Captioning this post, Soha Ali Khan wrote ‘Abba 05.01.1941 – 22.09.2011’.

Saif Ali Khan’s other sister Saba also shared a video of remembering the father. This video contains every memory of her father from his cricket days to marriage and last days. Sharing this video, she wrote, ‘Abba I miss you every day. It doesn’t seem like a decade has passed since you separated, it seems like it’s a thing of tomorrow. You will always be in our hearts and will always be loved.’