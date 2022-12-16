Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh Drop Childhood Pictures Of Son Nirvan On His 22nd Birthday-Checkout!

Estranged couple Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh might have parted ways but the duo is still cordial with each other for the sake of their kids- Nirvan and Yohan whom they are co-parenting with utmost grace and dignity. Recently, Khan and Sajdeh’s elder son Nirvan turned 22. On this occasion, the two shared some childhood pictures of him along with heartwarming notes.

Dropping an adorable photo with a younger Nirvan, Sohail referred to him as his heart that beats outside him. He talked about how his son’s innocence has converted into kindness and humbleness. “You’re a son, a father can learn from, happy birthday my life,” he wrote.

Take a look at Sohail’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Sharing a bunch of clicks with Nirvan at different stages of his life, Seema penned, “22 today. But I’m going to celebrate it like it’s your 21st because I had covid last year and couldn’t be with you. On the bright side i say you’re a year younger which makes me a year younger ..I love you more everyday my sweet boy @nirvankhan15.”

Let us tell you that Nirvan grabbed headlines a few months ago. In an episode of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where Seema plays one of the protagonist, her son was seen expressing his displeasure over Seema replacing the ‘Khan’ nameplate her home’s main door with the one that read ‘Seema, Nirvan, Yohaan’. He tagged it as an unnecessary move. “What’s the difference? At the end of the day, you’re still Khan. We’re still Khan,” quoted Nirvan.

For the unversed, Sohail and Seema had tied the knot in 1998. They became parents to Nirvan in 2000 and to Yohan in 2011. The duo parted ways citing compatibility issues. They filed for divorce earlier this year and after finalizing everything, Seema changed her Instagram username from ‘Seema Khan’ to ‘Seema Kiran Sajdeh’.