‘Sold Car For My Father’s…’: Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Having No Work After Quitting ‘Sasural Simar Ka’!

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim who gained fame after ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ is currently earning lakhs of rupees from acting and social media posts. However, there was a time when the actor was hit by financial crunch. He remained unemployed for 3 years. The condition became so worse that he had to sell his car for his father’s treatment. In a recent interview, Shoaib has opened up on the tough phase of life.

Shoaib worked with wife Dipika Kakar in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. The on-screen chemistry of both was excellent. But the actor had said goodbye to the show. Shoaib revealed that even though he had left a successful show, he struggled to find work for three years.

Shoaib was unemployed for a long time

The ‘Ajooni’ actor shared that he was scared while taking the decision to quit ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. After this, he had no work for three years. Shoaib said that he always believed that to do something big in life, one has to take risks. He knew that it was going to be a challenge as he had to take care of his family as well who were living in Bhopal. But during this difficult time, he kept remembering Shah Rukh Khan’s statement “Joh kuch nahi karte woh kamaal Karte Hain”. This made him work upon himself.





Shoaib had sold the car for his father’s treatment

Shoaib stated, “In those three years, I understood Mumbai and saw it very closely because before that I faced no struggle. I came straight from Bhopal to Mumbai and got my first show ‘Palkon Ki Chaaon Mein’ quite easily. Soon after that I got ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. I feel that if a person has not seen the struggle, he does not have the value of success.”

Furthermore, Shoaib quoted, “Those three years were very tough for me. I met many good and bad people, saw many ups and downs. I remember the time when my father was not well and I had no money to pay for his treatment. This made me sell my car to arrange funds for my father’s operation. I met people who cheated me, took money from me and many other things happened. But that was a great learning. I groomed myself and after that I got my next project ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’.”

With his current portrayal of Rajveer in the show ‘Ajooni’, Shoaib is happy as this project is his dream comeback.