Sonam Kapoor is one big time sassy lady. Just like Kareena, she knows no diplomacy and speaks her mind with utter fearlessness. The undisputed fashion queen of Bollywood has often been judgmental towards the fashion style of her contemporaries in the most meanest ways.

Here are some of the most controversial statements ever by her for other B-town personalities!

Katrina Kaif: She took a sharp dig at Katrina’s film choices and said, “I don’t know how she does that. You need a certain kind of commitment and a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things.”

Deepika Padukone: When Deepika announced her depression awareness campaign on social media, Sonam, hinting towards Deepika, said in an interview that she would never announce her decision to do a social cause on social media.

Parineeti Chopra: The fashion queen Sonam leaves no chance to judge others’ fashion sense and feels free to give styling tips in public which usually take controversial turn for obvious reasons. “Don’t wear those tight clothes!”, was her personal advice to Parineeti Chopra but in public.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘an aunty from another generation’. Do we need to say more?

Sonakshi Sinha: Sonam Kapoor bluntly called Sonakshi Sinha a foolish when Sonakshi said Sonam was much better a fashionista than an actress.

Deepika Padukone, again: Blessed with an immense tall height and gorgeous sharp features but still Deepika fails a bit when it comes to style. Even though she is the biggest and the most versatile actress we have in our film industry, she has never been consistent fashion player. So taking a dig at the same point, Sonam blatantly quipped, “Deepika doesn’t have her own style. She is not a clotheshorse. But she has upped her style now, thanks to Anaita Shroff Adajania.” But that was a bit too harsh, Sonam.