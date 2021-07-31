After the wedding date is fixed, the main thought that runs in the Bride-to-be’s head is to plan the wedding. Picking the right date is not as tough as wedding planning. Each and everything requires to be done in a specific way within a provided schedule.

However, for the Bride-to-be, her beauty ritual is the top priority, since feeling clean and pristine is of foremost significance. And thus, we have come up with some beauty regimes that should be on the schedule before the BIG FAT WEDDING.

Nourishment and Nutriment

Eating fresh and healthy should be started first. The bride should be starting eating only the food that is cooked at home at least a month before her wedding. Do not get close to spicy and oily food as it can cause breakouts for the skin.

Removal of Unwanted Hair

Shaping the eyebrows, threading the upper lip, and getting a Brazilian wax a week before the wedding should be done as it takes around 3 days for the skin to get settled. Wax your hands, underarms, and legs also at least 5 days before the wedding. The face can also be bleached a week before to help get the skin to settle down.

Hairdo

Have a haircut according to your choice at least a month before The Day. It takes around 5 washes for the hair to settle down after any haircut, and thus, doing the haircut at least a month before is important.

Manicure-Pedicure

You can also get both your hands and legs done, then do it after the Mehendi ceremony as it will ensure there is almost no chance of any stain on the nails. Before then, you have the option of shaping them, along with applying some natural nail color for the Mehendi Ceremony matching the attire of that day.

Facial

Get a d-tan facial done; you can also opt for a gold facial avoiding the ingredients that do not suit your beautiful skin. Try to have it done before 10 days of the wedding.

Bleach

Bleach has the ability to aggravate the skin following the various kinds of skin types. Do it at least 10 days before the D-day.

Soothing Facial Packs

Using facial packs twice a week 2 months before the Day is essential. Our recommendation will be to use facial packs that include natural ingredients such as cucumbers, honey, besan, yogurt, turmeric, etc. ignoring the chemicals from the store.

We wish you love and happiness for your wedding. All the best for your Bright and Beautiful Future!