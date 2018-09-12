Arjun Kapoor, who has often fired back at trolls in public in the past, slammed a Twitter user for calling him a ‘molester’. So, what happened was, recently, Arjun was trolled on Twitter when his co-star shared a video of a new song from the movie. In the still from the video, Arjun is seen enveloping a laughing Parineeti in his brown leather jacket. Parineeti posted it on Twitter with caption, “How deep is your love? #TereLiye out tomorrow.”

Check out the post:

One of the users commented on the video and wrote, “Is it only me or Arjun Kapoor looks like a molester in the pic (sic).” The ‘Finding Fanny’ actor who is otherwise known for his humorous replies and posts, did not let off this troll easily. Arjun scolded the person on Twitter and said that one shouldn’t joke about serious issues such as women’s safety.

Arjun quoting the Tweet said, “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women’s safety lightly or as a joke.” After facing backlash on Twitter, the troller deleted his tweet.

Check out his post here:

When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

In Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will be seen together on-screen after six years. Talking about working with Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said, “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”

“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn’t feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he had added.

Namaste England is all set to hit the theatres on 19 October, 2018. Apart from the movie, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for Raj Kumar Gupta directed India’s Most Wanted.