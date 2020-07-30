Sushant Singh Rajput’s family legal counselor, Vikas Singh has asserted that somebody in Mumbai Police is helping Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea has documented a request in Supreme Court looking for move of a FIR recorded against her in Patna by Sushant’s family. Vikas thinks this is an away from of her being helped by Mumbai Police.

As indicated by a report by PTI, Vikas Singh stated, “If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her.”

After a FIR was recorded against Rhea in Patna Police By Sushant’s dad, the entertainer petitioned for a supplication in the Supreme Court looking for move of the case to Mumbai police. The FIR expressed that Sushant’s sweetheart abetted his “suicide”. Sushant’s dad has likewise referenced a portion of Rhea’s relatives who were helping her.

The Bihar police group has shown up in Mumbai and they are experiencing all the proof that was gathered by Mumbai Police up until this point. They will likewise visit Sushant’s living arrangement and question his ex Ankita Lokhande in the issue.