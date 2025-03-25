Sona Mohapatra Called Salman Khan ‘Brother of Toxic Masculinity And Patriarchy’ After His Age Difference Statement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Sikander’ is going to release soon on the occasion of Eid. Before this, in the trailer launch of the film Salman gave a statement on the age difference of 31 years with his heroine Rashmika Mandana. Addressing the issue of the age difference, Salman said that when the heroine or her father has no problem then… Now, well-known singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at this statement and has compared the actor’s answer to garbage and called him the ‘brother’ of ‘toxic masculinity’ and patriarchy.

Salman Khan

Raising this issue, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, ‘The heroine and the heroine’s ‘father’ has no problem’.. so when they get married and.. a garbage answer like ‘permission’ on the age gap of 31 years with his leading lady – doesn’t the ‘brother’ of ‘toxic masculinity’ and patriarchy realize that #India has changed?’ Let us tell you that Salman Khan is 59 years old and Rashmika is 28 years old and there is a difference of 31 years between the ages of both.

Sona Mohapatra

Due to this, many people objected to this, to which Salman gave a befitting reply at the trailer launch event. Salman Khan said, ‘Then they say there is a difference of 31 years between the heroine and me. Hey, when the heroine has no problem, the heroine’s father has no problem, why do you have a problem brother? When they get married, and have children, then we will work with them too. We will get permission from mummy.’

Salman Khan

Let us tell you that Rashmika was seen laughing at the statement of Salman referring to the age difference. Salman’s film ‘Sikander’ will be released on Eid on 30 March 2025. Its advance opening has started from 25 March. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this film also stars other popular stars including Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj.