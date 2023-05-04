Sonakshi-Gulshan Teases Vijay Varma For his Rumored Affair With Tamannaah Bhatia!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is going to make her debut on OTT with the web series ‘Dahaad’. In this show, Sonakshi will star alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Davaiah. The trailer of the web series ‘Dahaad’ has been released on Wednesday.

During the trailer launch event, Sonakshi and Gulshan commented on the love life of their co-star Vijay Varma. They mentioned the name of Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia which left the actor blushing.

Sonakshi and Gulshan tease Vijay

The star cast of upcoming Amazon Prime Video web show ‘Dahaad’ i.e. Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Davaiah and Vijay Varma reached the trailer release event. A video from this occasion has surfaced on Twitter, in which Gulshan is seen saying that it has been his ‘Tamanna (wish)’ since childhood to become a police officer. Vijay Varma is seen turning red over Gulshan’s statement.





In another video, one can hear that Tamannaah’s name is mentioned again as Sonakshi and host Sachin Kumbhar roasts Vijay. Sonakshi refers to Tamannaah and says, “Today that poor thing must be having so many hiccups”.

For the uninitiated, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been spotted together multiple times after their kissing video from Goa went viral on social media. They are currently keeping their alleged relationship under wraps.

When will ‘Dahaad’ be released?

The trailer of ‘Dahaad’ is quite powerful and it has got a great response. In this series, Vijay is playing the role of a serial killer, while Sonakshi and Gulshan are portraying the role of police inspectors. The story of the web show seems to revolve around the murder of 27 girls. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 12, 2023.