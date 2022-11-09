Sonakshi Sinha On Being Told Whoever Debuted With Salman Khan Didn’t Last Long; Said. “It Was Such A Sad…”

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha entered the acting world in 2010 with Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg alongside the megastar Salman Khan. Her debut film was a dream for all the newbies. But even after bagging the role of Rajjo in Dabangg, Sinha was slapped with some common myths about the fate of Khan’s heroines. She was randomly told by people that she wouldn’t last long in the industry as she was stepping foot in the industry opposite Salman.

In the latest interview, the Ittefaq actress talked about breaking the myths surrounding her Bollywood debut and making it big in the business. When Sonakshi was asked about being told ‘whoever debuted alongside Salman Khan, didn’t have a long-lasting career’, she said, “This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point in time. Honestly, it wasn’t something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that’s the only way.”

Dabangg did wonders at the box office and when the 35-year-old actress looks back now, she feels that her focus on work paid off and proved people wrong.

Her recent film Double XL along with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Raghavendra Mahat is based on the life of two oversized women battling body image issues and challenging the societal norms related to overweight individuals. Talking about the same, Sonakshi said that the film was a cathartic experience because even before beginning her career, she faced a lot of body shaming.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She will next star in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.