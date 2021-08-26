Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had an interaction session for the fans. During this, fans talked to Sonakshi Sinha about her personal and professional front. Hence a fan asked her for weight loss tips. Sonakshi has given a funny answer on this. Let’s know that.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha handles social media very actively. Her sense of humor is amazing. She frankly expressed her true opinion on every question asked during the ‘Ask Me Anything Session’. In which the fans asked her questions about herself on the personal and professional front. On that, Sonakshi took every issue with fun and replied to the fans.

A Sonakshi Sinha had done drastic Weight Loss so a fan asked her for useful weight-loss tips. She felt on this question and replied very well. Other fans asked her many questions about her favorite cartoon, best friend, and nickname. A fan also asked her for useful tips on how to lose weight. The actress gave a funny reply to that. She said, “You just eat the air, that’s it.” Sonakshi shared the questions asked by the fans along with her response to her Instagram story.

A fan asked Sonakshi to shout. It was a weird question to ask but Sonakshi enjoyed this too, she also replied to the fan by shouting. When she was asked by a fan about her nickname, she counters questioned him, “You guess it!” Later a fan requested Sonakshi to share a photo in a pink dress. On that, she shared a photo in a pink dress. During this session, a fan asked her if Sonakshi could touch her nose using her tongue? To this actress replied ‘NO’.

Let us inform you that Sonakshi Sinha has appeared in the recently released mega film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Even before experimenting into the acting world, Actress Sonakshi Sinha had lost around 30 kilos with a systematic weight loss plan. In an interview with Brides on social media, Sonakshi Sinha had spoken about her fitness journey. The actress revealed that her weight loss journey had been an organic process and if she was weighing 95 kg, that never dampened her confidence.