Sonakshi Sinha Reveals It Took Her Two Months To Gain Weight For Double XL, But A Year To Lose It!

Actors go through tough transformations to fit in their roles. Sometimes, they have to push their limits for getting into the skin of a character. But for Sonakshi Sinha, it was not the case. Her recent offering, Double Xl, which is about two fat women embracing their body type, required the actress to put on some extra kilos. It was a cakewalk for Sinha, who has always loved gorging on food. What was more difficult for her was to shed those extra inches after finishing shooting for the film.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi revealed that she took few months to gain weight but a year to lose it. “It took me two months to put on weight which was not a big deal but it took me a year to get rid of the weight I had put on. There are two ways to do it. You either do it the healthy way or the unhealthy way. However, I went the healthy way,” stated the Dabangg actress.

Furthermore, Sonakshi tagged Double XL as her life story because before debuting in acting in the year 2010 with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg, the 35-year-old actress was overweight and a costume designer and in the film, she plays an oversized fashion designer. “It`s a very personal film for me and I want to remind everyone that women are slammed for many things, but don`t let anyone pull you back,” quoted the actress.

Because Sonakshi has been little chubby since the beginning of her career, she has often been targeted online by haters. Sharing her mantra for dealing with trolls and body-shamers, Sonakshi said, “Whether you are short, tall, thin, fat, dark or fair, you are likely to get body shamed. People say what they want to say just ignore it. Don`t waste your energy.”

For the unversed, Double XL also stars Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film is based on two voluptuous women who are out to challenge the societal norms regarding overweight women. It is directed by Satram Ramani. The film hit the screens on November 4.