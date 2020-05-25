Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor worked together in some amazing movies that were packed with a lot of action. During that time, it was rumored that Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor were dating each other. However, none of the two made anything official. Soon, Shahid married Mira Rajput. And now we have Sonakshi coming forward to talk on the same.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Sonakshi revealed that rumors of them dating never bothered her or Shahid and even they would laugh at it off. “I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don’t have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, ‘oh what to do, chalo let’s start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us,” Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi went to reveal her wedding plans and said, “My family doesn’t pressurise me because they see how happy I am. They know I am working and enjoying my work. And I have to find a boy, only then I can get married.”

Sonakshi spending the lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She recently shared pictures of her fans donating PPE kits to hospitals. “More PPE kits being dispatched today! You guys are the best,” Sonakshi said about her fans. “All you lovely people! Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let’s protect our frontline medicos together,shall we? Lots of love and thank you,” Sonakshi had tweeted.

