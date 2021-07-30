Sonakshi Spells Her Charm On Fans, See The Latest Photoshoot.

Sonakshi Sinha posted the latest photoshoot on official Instagram, fans become crazy. @aslisona better known as Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in her upcoming film Bhuj – The pride of India. The movie will be premiere at Disney+Hotstar, trailer is already on YouTube. Will be Seen with Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy vrik, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar like a talented cast. The movie will release on 13 August’21.

All the celebrities are busy promoting Burj – The pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha brings a flood of comments and likes on her latest photoshoot. The photos are shared on the actress’s official Instagram account. She is looking like a white Angel comes on earth to spell some peace and prosperity. Her stunning looks liked by the fans and followers. The photos went viral within few hours. Sinha is praised by lots of compliments and appreciation from the followers.

The shoot was held for the promotion of Bhuj- The Pride of India, Sonakshi chooses a white dress with a deep V- neck and carries a white long coat along with white hells and silver rings are in her fingers. The open hair enhances her look more sizzling and hot, photos increase the hotness on Instagram which affects the fans undoubtedly. She collaborated with very know celebrity photographer Tejas Nerurkarr. Sinha add a caption with her stunning photos “Do I have your attention?, Yes! Off-course, she grabs not only the attention but many loving compliments and hearts from the fans.

Some fans comment on her photos like “Amazing”, My crush in Sonakshi Sinha most beautiful, very hot” with heart emojis. She has 19.1 Million followers on her Instagram, photos already get more than 2 lakh likes and views,1200+ comments in just a few hours.