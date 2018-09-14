Sonali Bendre sent the entire nation into a dismal shock when she shared the sad news of her being diagnosed with cancer. The beautiful actress who has always been so fit and active was suddenly diagnosed with such a terminal disease. She is currently staying in the U.S. where she is undergoing the treatment for cancer. Despite her sick condition and weakened health, Sonali has been keeping strong and optimistic. She often shares her health and life updates on Instagram with her fans. Her words are always encouraging and full of positivity.

These days, it is the time for celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi all over the country. Sonali is in the U.S. but her family i.e. her husband Goldie Behl and 13-year-old son Ranveer are in India. While Goldie and Ranveer were celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home in Bombay, Sonali couldn’t help but feel emotional and miss the festivities. Sonali took to Instagram and shared some pictures of her family. She also wrote how much she is missing home and celebrating the festival.

She captioned the pictures as “#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy!”

Check out the pictures that she shared:

The first time Sonali broke the shocking news of her illness to the world, she wrote: “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

She further wrote, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Sonali’s son Ranveer, who was 12 the time she got diagnosed, had been acting strong ever since his mom got ill. Sharing her experience of breaking the sad news to her son, Sonali shared, “From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and well-being have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him.”

She further revealed, “As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

She further wrote, “I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the sidelines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime.”

Here’s wishing Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery and a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.